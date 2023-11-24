Vandy Men’s Basketball Downed by NC State

LAS VEGAS, Nev. November 24, 2023 – Tyrin Lawrence scored 21 points in his return to the court to lead Vanderbilt, but four NC State players scored in double figures as the Wolfpack topped the Commodores, 84-78, in the opener of the Vegas Showdown.

NC State (4-0) rode the strength of two big runs, including a 17-2 spurt in the second half, to take control of the contest. Jayden Taylor and Dennis Parker, Jr., each scored 18 to co-lead the Pack.

For the Commodores (3-2), Ven-Allen Lubin scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds in his season debut. Freshman Jason Rivera-Torres added a season-best 12 points to give the Dores three in double figures.

Trailing 43-33 at the half, Vanderbilt stormed out of the locker room with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to two. NC State responded with its 17-2 run to push the lead to 60-43. The Commodores chipped away down the stretch, pulling within six on a pair of Lubin free throws with 3:08 to play.

Vanderbilt shot 44.6 percent from the field while holding NC State to 42.9 percent. The Wolfpack, however, had 14 more attempts from the field, capitalizing on 19 Commodore turnovers.

The Commodores will close the Vegas Showdown on Friday, facing Arizona State at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Source: Vandy Sports

