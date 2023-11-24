West Tennessee’s Best in 6A Travels to Middle Tennessee for Battle with Brentwood

The Semifinals are here and there’s some great matchups. In this week’s game of the week we are headed to Brentwood as the Bruins host the Houston Mustangs with a trip to Chattanooga on the line..

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Houston Mustangs

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 4

Head Coach: James Thomas

2023 Record: 11-2

2022 Record: 9-3, Lost in the second round to Germantown.

Houston has had a really impressive season leading to their fourth overall ranking in the state according to MaxPreps. They are led by Chandler Day who will test the Bruin’s defense. Can Houston’s leadership step up and provide stability on the road this weekend? They’ll need it to get to Chattanooga.

Brentwood Bruins

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 11

Head Coach: Clint Finch

2023 Record: 13-0

2022 Record: 8-4, Lost in the second round to Bartlett.

The quest for a perfect season continues for the Bruins. This week Brentwood will face one of their toughest challenges all season in a season that has been packed with fierce competition. It wasn’t like the road was going to get any easier in the playoffs. Now the Bruins just have to do what has gotten them here one more time and they could find themselves in Chattanooga.

Final Thoughts

While Houston may be higher ranked and would technically be the favorite, I have to go with the Bruins. They have stepped up at every turn this season, and they have shown themselves to be at their best when the lights are the brightest. They will no doubt face adversity Friday night, but in my opinion the family culture they have in Brentwood will come through.

Prediction: Brentwood 31 Houston 28