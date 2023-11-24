Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Rivalry Week

It is rivalry week in the SEC! It’s one of the greatest weekends of the year. Here are our top five SEC games for week 12, so you know when to be near a TV this weekend to enjoy it:

#5 Ole Miss 12 at Mississippi State (MISS -10.5)

FINAL SCORE: Ole Miss 17 – 7 Mississippi State

6:30 CT, November 23rd, 2023, on ESPN

The Egg Bowl, a classic southern rivalry placed perfectly for us all to take in some college football after our Thanksgiving dinners. While Ole Miss is a few games better and a lot stronger resume-wise, stranger things have happened in The Egg Bowl. State would love to play spoiler here and not only because they hate Ole Miss, but a win would make them bowl-eligible.

#4. Texas A&M at LSU 14 (LSU -11.5)

11:00 CT, November 25th, 2023, on ESPN

This SEC matchup is between two of the most talented rosters in the country. LSU has used that talent a little more effectively than A&M has and as a result, the Aggies are without their head coach. Can interim head coach, Elijah Robinson, lead A&M to a huge win to cap off a disappointing regular season?

#3. Florida State at Florida (FSU -6.5)

6:00 CT, November 25th, 2023, on ESPN

Florida State comes into the swamp in a dangerous situation. Not only are they on the road in a hostile environment, but they are without their star quarterback who went down last week with an bad injury. A loss here could put the Seminoles playoff hopes on the ropes. Can they wrestle the Gators away from a rivalry win this weekend?

#2. Clemson 24 at South Carolina (CLEM -7.5)

6:30 CT, November 25th, 2023, on SECN

This rivalry has some serious hate behind it after last year’s upset in Clemson. If South Carolina can pull it off again this year (at home in a rocking Williams-Brice) they will become bowl-eligible despite a rough go of it this season.

#1. Alabama 8 at Auburn (ALA -14.0)

2:30 CT, November 25th, 2023, on CBS

One of the best rivalries in sports gets renewed this weekend as Alabama goes on the road to Auburn. As any Bama fan will tell you, for this one you throw out the records when you go to Jordan-Hare. Auburn will need some of that Jordan-Hare magic if they are going to pull off this upset which will have many fans forgetting about their tough loss last week.