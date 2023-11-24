La Vergne Police Accepting Applications for Last Minute Toy Store

Registration has opened for the annual La Vergne police department’s Last Minute Toy Store. Meanwhile, the City is also accepting donations at City Hall, La Vergne Police Department, and La Vergne Public Library. The Last Minute Toy Store will be on Sunday, December 17 at the La Vergne Public Library meeting room, 5063 Murfreesboro Road.

TOY DONATIONS: Donations are being accepted for the toy store. The police department asks all donations be new and unwrapped when they are dropped off at the City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, the police station, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, or the Public Library, 5063 Murfreesboro Road. Donations can be made through Thursday, December 14. If you are dropping off a donation outside of normal business hours, please use the police department lobby phone to notify a staff member. Do not leave donations in the lobby.

FOOD DONATIONS: The police department is also accepting non-perishable and canned food donations.

SENIOR DONATIONS: To benefit the La Vergne Senior Center during the holiday season, the police department is also accepting items such as blankets, soaps, socks, toiletries or daily disposable items like pampers, shampoo/conditioner, toilet paper, detergent, etc.

No cash donations can be accepted.

REGISTRATION: Families interested in registering for Last Minute Toy Store are asked to fill out a registration form on the City’s website, https://www.lavergnetn.gov/FormCenter/Police-Forms-7/Registration-for-LPDs-Last-Minute-Toy-St-180. Registration does not guarantee acceptance into the program and participation is by approval only.

Registration closes on Sunday, December 3 at 4:30 p.m. Those who are selected to participate will be emailed or contacted by phone and must respond no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 8 to confirm their time slot. Please be sure to check your spam folder. Approved participants will need to bring three things with them to the Last Minute Toy Store:

A picture I.D. for the parent or guardian

Proof of La Vergne residency (i.e. water bill, rent receipt, etc.)

Something official showing the children’s names and date of birth like a birth certificate, government assistance card, shots record, etc.

There will be a limit as to how many toys participants can collect based on the amount of donations received.

FAIRNESS NOTICE: Out of fairness to all in need, only those families in La Vergne who have not already received toys through other toy programs will be eligible for assistance. Also, each child may only receive toys from one family member or guardian. For example, if a mother gets toys for children, a grandparent or other family member may not get toys for those same children.

