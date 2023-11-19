Where to Buy Live Christmas Trees in Middle Tennessee 2023

It is that time of year once again, time to find the boughs of a live tree to decorate for the holiday season. Buy early!
As experienced in the last several years, there continues to be a live Christmas tree shortage. While the pandemic certainly contributed to the problem, there have also been a number of wildfires taking out stock, drought in some areas, as well as the cutback in plantings that took place back in 2008 during the recession. It takes eight to ten years for a Christmas tree to grow, so we are just seeing the effects now. Experts expect the shortages to continue through 2024.
With the shortage of live trees, compounded by inflation, prices will again be high. According to pickyourownchristmastree.org, the median price for a 6’ to 9’ Christmas tree in 2022 was $93. Prices are expected to rise between 5% and 15% in 2023. This means the median price could run as high as $107 this year. Making prices the highest they have ever been in memory.
Demand for live trees was down slightly last year, but it is expected to increase again this year as we get more “back to normal” after the pandemic.
Here are several places to purchase a live Christmas tree if you live in Middle Tennessee.
1. Country Lane Christmas Trees
2518 Battle Creek Road
Springfield, Tennessee
http://countrylanechristmastreefarm.com/
Hours: Open every day from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Opening Black Friday, they are a “choose and cut” Christmas tree farm. Country Lane also offers pre-cut trees and handmade live wreaths. This will be their third year of operation.
Said one customer of their experience last year, “We just got our first tree from Country Lane Christmas Tree Farm. We had an awesome experience seeing the property and what they had to offer. They had a showroom of trees to pick from as well as bows, wreaths and accessories. The owners were great and it was a pleasure to support a local tree farm! Highly recommend getting your Christmas tree here.”
2. Erin’s Farm
7000 Hodges Road
Cunningham, Tennessee
931 980-3985
Hours: November 18, 10:00 until 2:00 p.m.
November 24, 25, 26 and December 1, 2, 3
This first-generation organic family farm is open for old-fashioned Christmas tree cutting. While cutting a tree, families can enjoy a warm fire, hay rides, hot chocolate and the beauty of nature. They grow White, Scotch and Virginia pines. Make sure to bring straps to secure your tree to the top of your car, and you can bring your own saw or use one provided.
Opening on November 18 for choose and cut only, there will be hayrides and hot beverages the rest of the season.
3. Kandi Kane Christmas Tree Farm
2950 North Hinton Road
Clarksville, Tennessee
931-216-3931
Hours: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 24 until December 10.
Fridays and Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sundays, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Located on the border between Cheatham and Montgomery County, Kandi Kane Christmas Tree Farm was established in 2015 by Scott and Kathey Staggs, a retired military couple. They fell in love with the area when they arrived in 2000, and decided to make it their permanent home when Scott retired as a disabled veteran from the Army in 2010 after 23 years. Buying a Christmas Tree Farm was a dream come true. It gave them a chance to learn and grow right along with the trees.
They grow mainly Blue Spruce and Norway Spruce, but also have planted Canaan Firs and Murray Cypress recently. This will be their first year of Choose and Cut Blue Spruce. They will also have pre-cut Douglas, Fraser and Canaan firs.
Other places to find live trees in the area:
4. Pinewood Christmas Tree Farm
Opening November 18 until December 17, 2023
7561 South Harpeth Road,
Primm Springs, Tennessee
(615) 364-8684
https://pinewoodchristmastreefarm.com/
Hours: Thursdays, 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Fridays, November 24, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., then 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Saturdays, 9:00 am until 6:00pm
Sunday,1:00 pm until 6:00pm
Laura Faircloth knew then that she wanted to own a Christmas tree farm. The desire grew stronger, and she and her husband, Jamie, eventually bought one, packed their kids up and moved from Nashville into the country. The exit off I-840 to their farm is even named Pinewood Road. How perfect for a Christmas tree farm! So, now they sell pre-cut firs and handmade wreaths. For the first time, this year they will have to choose and cut trees. Wreaths start at $12.50, choose and cut trees run $12 per foot, and recut trees begin at $120.
5. Southern Grace Tree Farm
1215 Bear Creek Road
Culleoka, Tennessee
(931)993-0145
https://www.southerngracetreefarm.com/
Hours: November 18, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
November 24, 25, December 2, 9, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
November 19, 26, December 3, 10, 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm
For several years, Frank and Nichole Musgrave, owners of Southern Grace Tree Farm, went to tree farms and chose the PERFECT Christmas tree for their home. After years of purchasing from other tree farmers, they decided they could grow their own trees and families could come to their farm and create the same wonderful memories they did with their son, Weston. They purchased land and seedlings, planting 2,500 trees. After hours of mowing, shearing, watering and pruning, they now have beautiful trees to sell. They have pre-cut Frasier Firs and You Cut Virginia and White Pine, as well as wreaths and garlands.
6. Holcomb Farm
2257 Arthur Hutcherson Road
Columbia, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/HolcombTreeFarm/
Hours: November 24, November 25 and December 2, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
December 1, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
November 26 and December 3, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Holcomb Farm is a family owned tree farm with roots going back five generations. The farm provides a unique experience for families by offering fresh, choose and cut Christmas trees, as well as pre-cut and wreaths. Trees are $50 and $60 each.
7. The Yard at Row and Company
206 Depot Street
Columbia, Tennessee
(931) 286-4411
Hours: November 18, 24, 25 and December 2, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
November 19, 26 and December 3, 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
November 27, 28, 29, 30 and December 1, 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Row and Company will be selling live Christmas trees and offering holiday cheer again for their fifth season. They will have a bonfire, a walk through the forest, Christmas music, and getting visitors ready to celebrate the holiday season.
8. Boy Scout Troop 197
November 19 Until December 3
2511 New Salem Highway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-625-6518
https://store.bsatroop197.com/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 5:00 until 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
November 23 and 25, 9:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Troop 197’s Annual Christmas Tree Lot will open Sunday, November 19 until December 3. Their troop has served the community with premium Christmas Trees for more than 16 years. They offer North Carolina grown five to 10-foot Frasier Furs. There are candy canes for the kids, music and lots of holiday cheer. Scout will help with trimming, wrapping and loading. Deliveries upon request!
9. Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm
November 18 through December 17
1189 Cut Off Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Phone: 615-848-8564
Website: https://www.countrycovetrees.com/
Hours: November 18, 24, 25, December 2, 9, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
November 19, 26, December 3, 10, 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
November 22, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
November 30, December 1, 7 and 8, 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm
December 16 and 17, 11:00 am until 4:30 pm
Closed November 24 for Thanksgiving
This family-owned tree farm offers both cut-it-yourself trees and pre-cut trees, wreaths, swags, and centerpieces. They even provide the bow saws. It is located on 35 acres eight miles north of Murfreesboro.
Their gift shop offers unique ornaments, gift baskets, tabletop decorations, home décor, and Swarovski crystal heart ornaments, stocking stuffers and more. Sadly, they will once again be unable to offer hot chocolate, apple cider, Kirby’s mini-doughnuts and wagon rides due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, it’s a great place to bring the family and you can also bring your dog.
Check their website or Facebook for any changes as they will close once they are sold out.
10. Wildwood Tree Farm
November 18 through December 10
286 La Paloma Road
Woodbury, Tennessee
615-464-2472
https://wildwoodchristmastreefarm.com/
Hours: Thanksgiving Hours. Thursday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, 1:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The craft room is back open this year where a family can paint wood ornaments, as is the Treehouse and hayrides. Wildwood Tree Farm offers ball and burlap, choose and cut, and pre-cut trees in an assortment of fir and spruce.
Trees run between $80 and $170. Wreaths are $40 and kissing balls are $53. Ordering is available online with photographs of their trees, except pre-cut trees that are available for pre-purchase without photographs. Trees are going fast. Already sold out on some varieties. They are asking customers to select their tree and during checkout to choose a date for pick up. Curbside pickup is available.
11. Big Sky Farms
264 North Centerpoint Road
Portland, Tennessee
(615) 826-3200
Hours: November 18 and December 9, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
November 19, 26, and December 3, 10, 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
November 22 and December 1, 8, , 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Fridays in December, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 19, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Saturdays, November 24, 25, and December 2 and 10, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Big Sky Farm is located on 40 beautiful acres in Middle Tennessee. On it, the first Christmas tree was planted in 1999. Since then, they have been providing a great, fun experience for thousands of customers from Middle Tennessee, and offering high-quality trees along with fresh wreaths, garlands, swags and other greenery. They offer Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, White Pine, Leyland Cypress and Blue Ice trees.
12. Santa’s Christmas Trees
Phone Orders began November 7
Locations Will Open November 19
Franklin: 2184 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, Tennessee
Cool Springs: 530 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, Tennessee
Brentwood: 289 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee
Hendersonville: 525 New Shackle Island Road
Mt. Juliet: 1986 Providence Parkway
(615) 467-4001
https://www.santaschristmastrees.com/#home
Hours: 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., seven days a week
Jim McLeod started Santa’s Trees in 1985 in Williamson County, but over the years it has grown and grown. There are now locations in Nashville, Brentwood, Cool Springs, Grasslands, Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet. Each week, they bring fresh trees back from the Christmas tree farm and deliver them to their lots. They specialize in Fraser Firs from North Carolina, and also have a selection of trees from the West Coast.
13. Boy Scout Troop 137
Lots Open: November 18 Until the Supply Runs Out
Franklin: 117 Fourth Avenue North, Church of Christ rear parking lot
Westhaven: Off Hwy 96W on Front St. across from Scout’s Pub
Franklin: SiteOne Landscape Supply at Hillsboro and Mack Hatcher
South Franklin: Berry Farms
https://bsa-troop-137-franklin.square.site/christmas-tree-sale
Hours: Special Black Friday hours 9am – 9pm
Monday through Friday, 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.
Trees offered include Frasier Firs, Douglas Furs, Blue Spruce and Scotch Pine from five feet to 13 feet tall. There will also be wreaths and tree stands. Limited supplies of larger trees this year. With pre-sales since December 1, they are low on all supplies. This is Troup 137’s primary fundraiser. Proceeds help to support supplies, camping, and educational activities for the boys.
14. Boy Scout Troop 16
Opening November 26 until Trees Have Sold Out
Heritage Elementary School
4801 Columbia Pike
Spring Hill, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/Troop16ChristmasTreeLot/
Hours: Special Black Friday Hours, 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Wednesdays through Fridays, 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sundays, 9:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.
Closed Mondays & Tuesdays
The lot will open on November 24. This lot allows the hardworking boys in the troop to be able to go on adventures and learn many invaluable life skills. Their beautiful trees are Fraser Firs and come from North Carolina. The larger trees sell quickly but they have an extensive selection in a variety of sizes. Prices will reflect the size of the tree. This is a huge fundraiser for their troop. Everyone’s support means a lot to the boys! They take cash, checks and credit cards.
15. Gateway Church
Opens November 19
1288 Lewisburg Pike
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 538-6040
Hours: Special Black Friday Hours: 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Mondays through Fridays 4pm – 8pm
Fridays through Sundays 10am – 8pm
Proceeds from tree sales at Gateway Church will go to Buy a Tree-Change a Life benefiting orphanages across the world and to benefit kids in Williamson County. They offer Frasier firs, wreaths and garlands. Hot chocolate, s’mores, a bonfire, and t-shirts keep it fun for all.
17. Rhonda & Chris’ Tree Land
2054 Beechlog Road
Watertown, TN 37184
615.237.9304
ChrisTrees@aol.com
Hours: 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., November 23 through 26, December 2, 3, 9 and 10
Their real Christmas trees are environmentally friendly. Ours produce daily oxygen for about fifty people as well as prevent erosion and provide habitat for wildlife. Virginia Pines grow well here, have sturdy branches that support heavy ornaments and fill the home with the fragrance of Christmas. With proper care, their trees stay fresh and fragrant throughout the holidays. One of their friendly “TreeLanders” help customers handsaw and a “tree wheeler” to haul the tree. Strong young men will shake and bag a tree then help tie it on top of your vehicle. Choose from over 500 Virginia Pine Christmas trees.
18. Riverbend Nurseries
Trees Arriving Soon!
2008 Lewisburg Pike
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 468-2008
h https://www.facebook.com/riverbendnurseriestn/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Ask around and you will find that their Christmas trees are known to be among the prettiest and most long-lasting trees in the area. As always, they will have a large selection and many sizes offered! They will have live Christmas trees this year in various varieties and sizes, as well as pre-cut trees. And they plan to offer white pine roping this year and magnolia wreaths. They will post on Facebook and Instagram when Christmas trees, Poinsettias, and roping are officially available!
19. Circle S Farms
1627 East Old Laguardo Road
Lavergne, Tennessee
(615) 405-6860
Smokehouse Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, noon until 4:00 p.m.
Tree Farm Weekends Only, November 24 until December 19
Circle S Farms is a Century Farm, also known as the Graves-Wright Farm, and has been in one family since 1839. One of the few family farms to surpass the 150-year mark. Beginning on Black Friday, they will be serving hot chocolate. Christmas trees and Mistletoe will be found in the store. Santa Claus will visit every now and then! On December 3 come for their “Country Christmas Craft Fair.
20. Jenkins Nursery and Landscaping
11663 Lebanon Road
Mount Juliet, Tennessee
(615) 218-7212
Hours: 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., every day
Reviewers note that the owners of Jenkin’s Nursery and Landscaping are absolute the sweetest people, and they carry beautiful Christmas trees. There are a lot of tree lots to buy trees from, but there are many customers who have consistently been impressed by the trees Jenkin’s Nursery offers. “They aren’t a fundraiser looking for extra cash,” said one reviewer, “this is their business.” All year round they provide beautiful plants, competitive pricing and gorgeous fresh firs during Christmas time. They offer flocked and lighted trees, and they will even deliver to homes in Mount Juliet.
Other places to find live trees:
Martin’s Home and Garden, 1020 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, 615-867-7121
Home Depot:
Lebanon, 955 South Hartmann Drive, (615) 444-5472
Spring Hill, 5411 Columbia Pike, (931) 486-1138
Murfreesboro, 1750 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, 615-895-9210
Smyrna, 551 President Pl, Smyrna, TN, 615-220-5044
Hendersonville, 205 Anderson Lane North, (615) 824-2391
Brentwood, 8101 Moores Lane, (615) 370-0730
Franklin, 224 South Royal Oaks Boulevard, (615) 599-4578
Lowe’s:
Lebanon, 634 South Cumberland, (615) 547-7236
Dickson, 116 Jackson Brown Boulevard, (615) 441-5460
Columbia, 2000 Hillary Drive, (931) 380-9499
Spring Hill, 2000 Belshire Way, (615) 302-4140
Springfield, 3480 Tom Autin Highway, (615) 382-6220
Franklin, 3060 Mallory Lane, (615) 771-3412
Spring Hill, 2000 Belshire Way, (615) 302-4140
Mount Juliet, 300 Pleasant Grove, Suite 200, Mount Juliet, (615) 773-6370
Gallatin, 360 East Main Street, (615) 822-3995
Hendersonville, 1301 Nashville Pike, (615) 230-2708
Madison, 10 East Campbell Road, (615) 868-9810
Walmart:
Mount Juliet, 300 Pleasant Grove, Suite 600, (615) 758-1121
Lebanon, 615 South Cumberland Street, (615) 444-0471
Dickson, 175 Beasley Drive, (615) 446-4588
Ashland City, 1626 Highway 70 South, (615) 792-7720
Columbia, 2200 Brookmeade Drive, (931) 381-6892
Spring Hill, 4959 Main Street, (615) 435-2443
Whitehouse, 225 Wilkinson Lane, (615) 672-6773
Fairview, 7100 Hopgood Road, (615) 387-7020
Franklin, 3600 Mallory Lane, (615) 771-0929
Hendersonville, 204 Anderson Lane North, (615) 264-0770
Gallatin, 1112 Nashville Pike, (615) 452-8452