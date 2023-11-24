Murfreesboro Police Release Body Cam Video of Fatal Shooting

November 23, 2023 – On Nov. 22, 2023, at 9:13 a.m., an MPD officer responded to Jason’s Deli regarding an individual who had just attempted to rob the driver of an armored van at an ATM in the same shopping plaza. The man was then seen entering the deli.

As the officer entered the business, he established contact with the man who then began charging towards him with two large knives. The officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man.

The 44-year-old man later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The TBI is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.