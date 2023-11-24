Dr. Dawn Poole Named RCS Secondary Coordinator

High school principals have one of the toughest jobs in education, Dawn Poole says, and as Rutherford County Schools’ new secondary coordinator, she is eager to work alongside them to benefit student outcomes.

Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kelly Chastain made the announcement of Poole’s appointment today.

“Dr. Poole brings a depth of experience to an evolving position,” Chastain said. “With a number of new accountability measures and increasing expectations at the high school level, our team is excited about the intelligence and perspective Dr. Poole will bring to this position.”

As the secondary coordinator, Poole will support high school principals on a number of levels and oversee a team of content specialists focusing on increasing achievement and student outcomes.

“Having worked as a high school principal, I’ve always believed that high school principal is the hardest job in education,” Poole said. “Rutherford County Schools has a long reputation of hiring and maintaining excellent high school principals. My goal in this new position will be to support them and their building leadership teams as they continue their efforts in providing pathways for students to achieve academic excellence.”

Poole has served in leadership roles across multiple states, including serving as the head principal of Henry County High School in North Carolina, K-12 instructional supervisor, instructional coach, and most recently the head principal of Mill Creek Middle School in Williamson County.

She lives in Rutherford County in North Murfreesboro and has several family ties to the education community.

“I have so much respect for the teachers and the instructional teams in Rutherford County,” Poole said. “Their efforts, their work, is second to none in my experience.”

Poole will begin her new position after winter break.