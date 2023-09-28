Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball 2023-24 TV Schedule Announced

September 27, 2023 – The Vanderbilt women’s basketball television schedule was announced Wednesday by the SEC.

The Commodores will have 10 nationally televised games during the 2023-24 season, including the home contest against Tennessee that could potentially air on ESPN2.

Vanderbilt’s first televised game on the SEC Network will take place on Dec. 31, as the Commodores host Radford at 1 p.m. The Radford contest is one of five nationally televised games at Memorial Gymnasium this season. The SEC Network will also air home match-ups with Missouri (Jan. 14/Noon), Alabama (Feb. 5/6 p.m.), and LSU (Feb. 8/8 p.m.), while either the ESPN2 or the SEC Network will produce the Feb. 18 home game against Tennessee, which tips off at 1 p.m.

Fans will have four opportunities to watch the Dores on the road. The SEC Network is scheduled to broadcast games at Tennessee (Jan. 21/2 p.m.), at South Carolina (Jan. 28/2 p.m.), at Georgia (Feb. 11/1 p.m.), and at Texas A&M (Feb. 15/8 p.m.).

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will produce a combined 15 regular season conference contests. SEC Network will televise 54 conference games, in addition to 19 non-conference games.

Earlier this week, the SEC announced that Vanderbilt’s game at NC State on Nov. 29 will be broadcast on the ACC Network at 6:15 p.m. as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

All games on ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, and ESPN+/SECN+) are available through the ESPN App, which is accessible via connected devices.

Season tickets and mini plans for the 2023-24 Vanderbilt women’s basketball season are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking the link here.

For more information and exclusive content on the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team, follow @VandyWBB on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

More Sports News