TSU Football Set for Big Road Test at UT Martin

NASHVILLE — With the bye week behind them, the Tennessee State football team is set for its second straight Big South-OVC contest as they will take on the UT Martin Skyhawks on the road this Saturday. Both teams come into Saturday night’s matchup having received votes in the Top 25.



Tennessee State (2-1, 1-0) vs. UT Martin (3-1, 0-0)

Date: Sat., September 30

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Martin, Tenn.

Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium (7,500)



TV: ESPN+

Radio: WNSR — 560 AM, 95.9 FM (Nashville), 107.9 FM (Smyrna)

Sirius XM: Ch. 384

Stream: TSU Tigers App, WNSR.com, Alexa (Play WNSR)

Greg Pogue (pxp)

Chris Sanders (analyst)

Source: TSU Sports

