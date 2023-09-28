Top 5 Stories From Sept 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 28, 2023.
Murfreesboro Police
Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that took place at the 99 Cent Discount Beer and Tobacco store at 3325 Memorial Blvd. Read more.
The latest on today’s potential stormy weather. Read more.
Dr. Kay Martin will serve as deputy director of Rutherford County Schools, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced Wednesday. Read More.
Photo: Murfreesboro TN Police Department
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy. Read More.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around Rutherford County. Read more.