Top 5 Stories From Sept 28, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
10443

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 28, 2023.

1Man Accused of Spending $4K in Fraudulent Transactions in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a fraud case that took place at the 99 Cent Discount Beer and Tobacco store at 3325 Memorial Blvd. Read more.

2Strong Storms and Heavy Rains Possible Today 

 

The latest on today’s potential stormy weather. Read more.

3Dr. Kay Martin Named RCS Deputy Director

Dr. Kay Martin will serve as deputy director of Rutherford County Schools, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced Wednesday. Read More.

4Woman Accused of Stealing from Murfreesboro Lowe’s

Photo: Murfreesboro TN Police Department

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case at Lowe’s on Old Fort Pkwy. Read More.

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around Rutherford County. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here