UPDATE: Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Takes Own Life

Update January 31st – It is with extreme sorrow to report that last night Sean died of suicide. The SHPD sends our condolences to his family and everyone who knew him. If you or someone you know needs help, don’t hesitate to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Spring Hill, TN- The Spring Hill Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sean Heffernon (39 years old).

Sean was reported missing on January 29th. He was last seen on January 28th. He may be driving a grey 2021 Chevy Silverado with a possible temporary tag of QDWP454. If you know the wherabouts of Sean, please call the dispatch center at 931-486-2632 or submit an anonymous tip here.