Ethel Stacey Byrd, age 71 of Smyrna passed away Thursday April 30, 2026. She was a native of Shelbyville, TN and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas Byrd; her parents, William Arthur Heath, and Clara Frances Wright Heath.

Mrs. Byrd had attended the Church of Christ Church and was retired from Nissan.

She is survived by her children, Michael Haley and wife Farrah, Roger Haley, Kimberly Bradley and husband Rod; grandchildren, JD Haley, and Hunter Haley, Megan Willhelm and husband Jason, Kasie Ann Robinson, Alex Robinson; brother, Christopher Roger Heath and wife BJ, Henry Heath, Phillip Heath and wife Becky; sister, Jean Sharp.

A memorial gathering will be Thursday May 14th 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com

Funeral Services Provided By

Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna 203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

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