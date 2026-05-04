Burglars Crash Vehicle into Murfreesboro Gun Range, Steal Firearms

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives are searching for a group of burglars who crashed a vehicle into a gun range early Saturday and stole multiple firearms.

The smash-and-grab burglary occurred at Black Frog Arms & Range, located on North Thompson Lane about 3:40 a.m May 2.

Responding officers found a Kia Soul crossover utility vehicle still inside the business. Officers also discovered what appeared to be an RPG round in the parking lot, which investigators believe the suspects dropped while leaving the scene. As a precaution, the Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad responded and determined the item was inert or a replica.

According to the preliminary investigation, a group of individuals wearing white Tyvek coverall suits exited the vehicle after crashing into the building, grabbed multiple firearms and ran out of the business. Detectives believe the suspects fled the area in a dark-colored Kia Optima.

Crime data analysts with the Murfreesboro Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center are assisting detectives with the investigation by utilizing license plate readers and public safety cameras.

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The burglary remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information that may help solve this case is urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes Unit at 615-893-2717.

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