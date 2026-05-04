Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 4-9, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
PINK VELVET HEART CAKE (NEW)
A fluffy heart-shaped cake batter cake topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and finished with cake crumbs.
🥛 COOKIES & CREAM CHEESECAKE
A creamy cheesecake mixed with cookies & cream pieces baked on a buttery cookies & cream crust then topped with a whipped cream swirl and more cookies & cream pieces.
CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY COOKIE
A chocolate cookies & cream cookie crowned with fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and semi-sweet chocolate.
BISCOFF® WHITE CHIP COOKIE
A warm cookie butter cookie packed with Biscoff® cookie pieces and creamy white chips, then topped with half a Biscoff® cookie.
MOM’S RECIPE COOKIE
A hearty oatmeal cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter-flavored chips then sprinkled with a dash of sea salt.
CLASSICS MENU
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
CAKE BATTER COOKIE
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.
THINS:
SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE THINS
Two thin vanilla sugar cookies with chewy centers and crispy edges, rolled in a sparkling cinnamon sugar coating.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!