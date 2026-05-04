Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from May 4-9, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

PINK VELVET HEART CAKE (NEW)

A fluffy heart-shaped cake batter cake topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting and finished with cake crumbs.

🥛 COOKIES & CREAM CHEESECAKE

A creamy cheesecake mixed with cookies & cream pieces baked on a buttery cookies & cream crust then topped with a whipped cream swirl and more cookies & cream pieces.

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY COOKIE

A chocolate cookies & cream cookie crowned with fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and semi-sweet chocolate.

BISCOFF® WHITE CHIP COOKIE

A warm cookie butter cookie packed with Biscoff® cookie pieces and creamy white chips, then topped with half a Biscoff® cookie.

MOM’S RECIPE COOKIE

A hearty oatmeal cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate, toffee, and peanut butter-flavored chips then sprinkled with a dash of sea salt.

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

CAKE BATTER COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.

THINS:

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE THINS

Two thin vanilla sugar cookies with chewy centers and crispy edges, rolled in a sparkling cinnamon sugar coating.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email