Camilla J. Leas, age 83, born March 30, 1943, in Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Leas; daughter, Tanyia Waynick; parents, James Mac Bell and Margaret Elizabeth Timbs; sisters, Darlene Glennon and Judy Binkley; and brothers, James and Larry Bell.

She is survived by daughters, Judy (Chris) Roark, Murfreesboro, Nancy (Mark) Hughes, Murfreesboro, and Camie (Dale) Conard, Lavergne. 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends.

Camilla’s life was defined by faith in Jesus and loving, persistent service. She consistently served her whole family without complaint. She could often be found cheering her grandchildren on at sporting events, her loud cheers reflecting how loudly she loved her family. She loved to sew, cook, and garden, all for the purpose of blessing others. Even amidst cancer treatments and difficult times, she never stopped laughing, never stopped doing her puzzles, and she quietly and faithfully gave her life to love those around her.

Without a shadow of doubt, Camilla’s life of quiet service proved her trust in Jesus, and her family finds peace in knowing that her Savior has welcomed her into His kind and warm embrace.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, May 3, 2026 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 1:00 until 3:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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