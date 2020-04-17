Two Arrested in Connection with Valentine’s Day Arson Case

Rutherford County, TN— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) officials say two individuals have been arrested this week in connection with a house fire that occurred on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Samuel Oliver and Shanna Gilpin were arrested and charged with arson, aggravated burglary, and conspiracy to commit arson following nearly a two-month investigation.

The two were booked into the Rutherford County Jail on Tuesday, April 14.

Valentine’s Day Fire

Just before 9:00 p.m. on February 14, RCFR, Kittrell and Lascassas Volunteer Fire Departments, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at 6201 Woodbury Pike. The crews arrived to discover heavy fire showing from all sides of the home.

“It took crews hours to get the fire under control,” said Assistant Fire Marshal/Lieutenant Joshua Sanders. “We are pleased to bring this investigation to a close,” he continued.

