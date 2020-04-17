Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced Thursday that he will extend his directive to keep County offices open with limited staff and no access to the general public through 11:59 p.m. CDT on April 30, 2020.

The original expiration was set for 11:59 pm on Sunday, April 19, 2020. The decision to alter the date came after Governor Lee announced Monday that his “Stay-at-Home Order” will now run through the end of April.

“The County’s essential services will continue to run without interruption,” said Ketron, “and our citizens will still be able to conduct business by phone, email, or online.”

Ketron noted that the only thing that could change this decision would be a declaration from President Donald Trump or Governor Lee to reopen prior to the new expiration date.

“We continue to hold our community’s health in the highest regard and will work together to get through these uncertain times,” said Mayor Ketron. “We will be monitoring the situation on a national, state, and regional level as well as our local circumstances to make decisions accordingly. Thank you, Rutherford County citizens, for doing your part to flatten the curve. We are Rutherford County strong!”

As a reminder, residents can opt-in to receive notifications with important information and updates regarding the COVID-19 event from Alert Rutherford by texting “RCCOVID” to 888777.