Miles, Thomas (Tom or Tommy) Theodore, 85 of Murfreesboro, born June 6, 1934 in Rutherford County died peacefully at his home Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro and a proud veteran of both the US Navy and the US Air Force. He was a very proud graduate of UT Knoxville and was an attorney. He was formerly a Director of Labor Relations with Genesco, Inc. and he retired in 1999 from the City of Memphis as Labor Manager.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy O’Neal Miles, his daughters, Sharron Crockett Hofer (Dave), Meghan Miles and Kari Miles; his granddaughters, Allison Quandt Swift (Michael), Emily Quandt Bell (Michael), and Caitlin Quandt Nowell (Terry); great grandchildren; Abigail, Logan, Henry, Theo, Amelia, and Thompson; his sister Nancy Lane (W.K.) and several nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents James Caswell Miles and Helen Miles Bell, brothers, Jimmy Miles and Jerry Miles and daughter, Lisa Crockett.

A celebration of life service will be held at First Methodist Church, Murfreesboro at a later date.

www.woodfinchapel.com