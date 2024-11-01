Two Arrested After Stolen Gun Found in Mt. Juliet

October 31, 2024 – During a traffic stop on N Mt. Juliet Rd near Charlie Daniels Pkwy for a window tint violation on an Infiniti sedan, it was discovered that a 21-year-old front passenger from Nashville, a convicted on felony charges related to Nashville crimes, was in possession of a Glock handgun.

He was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Additionally, a 26-year-old rear passenger from La Vergne was found to have an active warrant out of Rutherford County for failure to appear on several drug-related charges. He, too, was taken into custody.

Both individuals were booked at the Wilson County Jail.

Source: Mt. Juliet Police

