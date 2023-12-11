TSU Men’s Basketball Falls Short in 78-71 Loss to Lipscomb

December 10, 2023 – The Tennessee State men’s basketball team came up short in a 78-71 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons on the road Sunday.

The Tigers (6-4) had four players score in double figures, led by Christian Brown , who had 17 points. Ej Bellinger tacked on 12 points, two steals, and two blocks and Jaylen Jones chipped in as well with 12 points and two steals.

Bellinger pulled down three offensive rebounds to lead the Tennessee State offense which grabbed 13 boards and turned them into 15 second-chance points.

Tennessee State forced 13 Lipscomb turnovers while committing just eight themselves in Sunday’s game. The Tigers turned those takeaways into 13 points on the offensive end of the floor. Bellinger’s two steals led the way for Tennessee State.

Source: TSU

More Sports News