Mauricio Antun Steps Down as Belmont Men’s Tennis Head Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. December 11, 2023 – After leading the Belmont University men’s tennis program for the past eight seasons and overseeing both the men’s and women’s tennis teams from 2019-22, Mauricio Antun has resigned from his position to pursue another tennis opportunity outside of collegiate coaching. Belmont Vice President, Director of Athletics Scott Corley announced Antun’s resignation Monday morning.

Antun took the Bruins to unprecedented heights during his eight years guiding the men’s team after a standout playing career at Belmont. The four-time conference coach of the year led the Bruins to NCAA Championship appearances in 2021 and 2023, six combined conference titles and over 100 dual match victories.

“I want to thank Mauricio for his years of service and dedication to Belmont University and our men’s tennis program,” commented Corley. “Both as a coach and a player, Mauricio exemplified what it means to be a Bruin. We appreciate his contributions to Belmont Athletics and wish him and his family all the best as he embarks on an exciting new endeavor outside of college coaching.”

A national search for a new men’s tennis head coach will begin immediately. Josh McDermott , who has served as an assistant coach for the program since August of 2022, will serve as interim head coach until further notice.

Source: Belmont

