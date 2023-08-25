Traffic Construction and Lane Closures 8-25-30-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

August 24-30, 2023

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River

 8/25 at 8 p.m. continuously until 8/28 at 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure in the EB direction

from Friday to Monday for expansion joint repairs. (MM188)

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the

Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

 8/27 – 8/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures in both directions for guardrail

installation, degrassing, and milling operations. (MM 184-191)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M.

9.61)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures for bridge repair and

striping operations.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 8/28, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB to move equipment.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for

trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set

barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.

o MM 179- 180

o MM 180-185

o MM 190-192

o MM191-193

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County

 Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excluding weekends) There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in

both directions for paving operations and bridge joint repair. (MM 141 – 149)

 8/25, 7 p.m. – continuously until 5 a.m. 8/28, There will be a continuous weekend lane closures of

the right lane for bridge deck repairs and expansion joint replacements in both directions.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB

and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items.

(MM87-96)

The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11,

Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on the I-65 NB off-ramp to Trinity Ln (exit 87)

for pavement markings and permanent signs.

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

 8/27 – 8/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate

exit for bridge repair activities. Rivergate exit will be closed and a detour in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)

in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy

overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will

remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing I-65 from Marshall County line to near SR-99

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for paving

operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

 8/25 – 8/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary exit closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 117 for

tying the grade in from SR52 to the new ramps. Only one direction of on/off ramps will be closed at

a time.

The resurfacing of I-65 from Sumner County line to the bridge over Honey Run Creek (MM 112).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for milling and

paving. (MM 104 – 112)

Installation of Overhead Sign Structure (MM 120)

 8/27, 6 a.m. – noon, There will be rolling roadblock on I-65 NB to install the overhead signage at

this location.

 8/27, 6 a.m. – noon, There will be lane closure NB and SB at this location to set post for the

overhead sign.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excl. weekends, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from LM

55.4 to LM 56.0 for blasting operations.

The random on-call extruded panel installation on interstates and state routes.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 60 to LM74 for

median mile marker replacement. (MM 60-74)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

 Continuous closure until 9/8, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8 th Avenue to 13 th

Avenue for bridge replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on S.R. 11 from the Sumner County line to Robertson County Line

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road(LM 21.90) to Highland View

Drive (LM 23.83).

 Daily, (excl. weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp

closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and concrete curb ramp repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11,

Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single right lane closure on W Trinity Lane for

pavement markings and permanent signs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane,

West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad

underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both

directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for thermoplastic and expansion

joint repair.

 LOOK AHEAD: Fri 9/8 continuous until Sun 9/10 and Fri 9/22 continuous until Sun 9/24

continuously 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be full ramp closures on the Elm Hill Pike off ramp to

Briley Parkway southbound and on the I-40 eastbound off ramp to Briley Parkway southbound for

concrete repairs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

 Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and

reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

 Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for bridge work, striping,

snowplowables, rumble stripe, and sign installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for paving operations.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline

installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley

Lane and SR-102

 8/25 at 8 p.m. continuously until 8/28 at 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to

shift traffic in order to replace concrete pavement with asphalt. One lane in each direction will

remain open. Weakley Lane will be closed at its intersection with SR-266. A signed detour will be in

place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (L.M.

21.36)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96

(Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for degrassing of shoulders, removal of reflective

markers, and milling.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg

Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6,

Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)

 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Church St from Franklin Rd to Wilson Pk for milling

and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253

The random on-call extruded panel repair on interstates and state routes.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Concord Road near I-65 for sign repair.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, signals and paving on SR-109 at the I-40 off ramps

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Temporary lane closures for grading, drainage and signal installation.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Pothole Patching, Debris clean up to prevent ponding of water on I-24 Bridge over Red River EB

 8/26, 6 a.m. – 11 a.m., Pothole Patching, Debris clean up to prevent ponding of water on I-24

Bridge over Red River

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Diesel fuel removal and site restoration

 8/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Shoulder closure, and Right hand lane closure as needed (mm 238)

State Fair Traffic

 8/25 – 8/26, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m., WB right hand lane closure for fair traffic to merge onto I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Mill and Fill as needed

 Daily, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., Alternating lane closure in both directions (MM 95-97)

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

Mill and Fill/ Infrared Pothole Repair As Needed

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane closure in both directions, MM 98-103