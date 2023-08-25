Top 5 Stories From Aug 25, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
5238

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 25, 2023.

1Rutherford County Schools Host Groundbreaking on Three High School Additions Thursday

Schools

 

Rutherford County Schools will celebrate the groundbreaking of three new high school additions on Thurday, August 24. Read more.

2Smyrna Lane Closure Alert: Sam Ridley Parkway at Weakley Lane and Jefferson Pike

 

Drivers should be aware of lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway at Weakley Lane and Jefferson Pike. Read More.

3Rutherford County Schools Earns Highest Rating Available for Student Academic Growth

Rutherford County Schools has earned a “Level 5” ranking for its composite score and in every subject for student academic growth, the Tennessee Department of Education announced this week. Read more.

4$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Smyrna

 

A lucky Powerball player in Smyrna matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night, August 23, to win $50,000! Read more.

5AMC to Participate in Cinema Day, Offering $4 Movies

photo from AMC

 

National Cinema Day is this Sunday, August 27th. Read More.

