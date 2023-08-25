Top 5 Stories From Aug 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 25, 2023.
Rutherford County Schools will celebrate the groundbreaking of three new high school additions on Thurday, August 24. Read more.
Drivers should be aware of lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway at Weakley Lane and Jefferson Pike. Read More.
Rutherford County Schools has earned a “Level 5” ranking for its composite score and in every subject for student academic growth, the Tennessee Department of Education announced this week. Read more.
A lucky Powerball player in Smyrna matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night, August 23, to win $50,000! Read more.
National Cinema Day is this Sunday, August 27th. Read More.