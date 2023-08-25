Smyrna Lane Closure Alert: Sam Ridley Parkway at Weakley Lane and Jefferson Pike

Drivers should be aware of lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway at Weakley Lane and Jefferson Pike. Lane closure will begin on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM.

Removal of the existing concrete pavement will be done on Saturday with paving on Sunday.

All lanes are scheduled to be open on Monday by 5:00 AM.

Detours will be set up using Fitzhugh Blvd, Swan Drive, and Gils Street.

Please use extreme caution when traveling through this area. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Public Works Dept. @ 615-459-9766.

