Jason Aldean Announces Release of New Album ‘Highway Desperado’

Jason Aldean announced his 11th studio album, HIGHWAY DESPERADO, will be released November 3rd.

Aldean shared the inspiration for the album’s title came from his latest sold-out headlining arena tour, as well as his early days as an artist. “I think when I look back on it, I built my career early on my live show, and have been on the road touring since I was 18 years old. For us, touring is our favorite part. Getting on the bus and going town to town and playing our shows and doing our thing and seeing the fans… the title for the tour and album was really inspired from that,” shared Aldean in a release, adding that it also served as inspiration for the album’s title track, which he co-wrote.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO features fourteen total tracks, including Aldean’s Hot 100 chart-topping single and current Top 10 Country radio hit, “Try That In A Small Town,” which has over 120M Global streams to date. The album also features the newly released track “Let Your Boys Be Country,” as well as three tracks co-written by Aldean.

Take a listen to “Let Your Boys Be Country” below.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO Track Listing:

1. Tough Crowd – Kurt Allison, Marv Green, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

2. Let Your Boys Be Country – Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz Cruz, Micah Wilshire

3. Knew You’d Come Around – Kurt Allison, Ben Hayslip, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

4. Hungover In A Hotel – Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, David Lee Murphy, Neil Thrasher

5. Try That In A Small Town – Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

6. Whiskey Drink – Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

7. Whose Rearview – Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

8. I’m Over You – Josh Phillips, Michael Tyler, Micah Wilshire

9. Rather Watch You – Jessi Alexander, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher

10. Breakup Breakdown – Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan

11. Get Away From You – Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughn

12. Changing Bars – Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

13. From This Beer On – Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

14. Highway Desperado – Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Jonathan Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan

Produced by Michael Knox