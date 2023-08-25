Local Recreational Coach Named 2023 La Vergne Fall Festival Grand Marshal

Luis Vera has been selected as the 2023 La Vergne Fall Festival parade grand marshal. The parade is scheduled for September 16 in La Vergne.

Vera has lived in La Vergne since 1977 and has more than 30 years of experience in mentoring young athletes. He is currently the coach for Rutherford County Crimson Tide 6u football team. He has coached more than 600 players and influenced thousands more through basketball, baseball, and softball, fostering their growth not only as athletes, but also as individuals. His teams have secured seven league championships and two national championships. Vera is married to his wife of 23 years and has five children who are faithful members of the La Vergne Church of Christ.

The La Vergne Fall Festival is scheduled for September 16, 2023. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road, and will end at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. The festival will officially kick off at the park following the parade and continue until about 3:30 p.m. There will be live music, kid zone, corn hole tournament, vendors, food trucks and much more.

