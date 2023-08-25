Rutherford County Schools Earns Highest Rating Available for Student Academic Growth

By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools has earned a “Level 5” ranking for its composite score and in every subject for student academic growth, the Tennessee Department of Education announced this week.

The ranking is based on student performance from last spring’s TCAP assessments.

“Student academic growth is one of our core focus areas, and I am so proud to see the payoff of the hard work of our administrators, teachers, students and parents,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “We are one of the largest districts in Tennessee and the country, and it is phenomenal for our schools to continue performing at this level.”

Sullivan added: “Above all else, we will continue to be laser focused on teaching and learning. Our students deserve no less.”

School districts and schools earn a ranking of one through five to measure annual student academic growth. A ranking of three, for example, signifies a student experienced one year’s worth of growth academically, while a ranking of four or five shows a student grew by more than a year’s worth academically.

Out of the 48 Rutherford County schools that received scores from TCAP (the two alternative schools do not receive scores), 40 schools received either a ranking of three, four or five. Twenty-eight schools — which is more than half the schools in the Rutherford County district — earned the top ranking of five.

Rutherford County Schools serves more than 51,000 students across 50 school campuses, making it the fourth largest school district in Tennessee and among the top 100 in the country. Director Sullivan was appointed to the top position in July 2022, and he oversees approximately 6,000 employees.