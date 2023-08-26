2023 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 2

Adam Brown
Week two of Middle Tennessee high school football is complete.

Games listed below are played Friday night, unless otherwise noted

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central 6 at Harpeth 35

James Lawson 7 at Sycamore 2

 

Davidson County

Nolensville 50 at Antioch 24

Cane Ridge 7 at Ravenwood 35

RePublic 6 at Glencliff 44

Hunters Lane 12 at Mt. Juliet 56

Hillsboro 49 at John Overton 7

McGavock 30 at Stratford 14

Maplewood 12 at BGA 42

Lipscomb 30 at Saraland, AL 31

MBA 3 at Ensworth 17

Pearl Cohn 15 at CPA 11

Father Ryan 42 at Pope John Paul 7

Davidson Academy 41 at Lincoln Co. 13

FRA 47 at Franklin 21

Goodpasture 21 at Silverdale 20

 

Dickson County

Creek Wood 6 High at Lewis Co. 14

Columbia 27 at Dickson County High 21

 

Maury County

Columbia Central 27 at Dickson Co. 21

Mount Pleasant 18 at Spring Hill 13

 

Robertson County

East Hickman 19 at White House Heritage 41

Springfield 7 at Clarksville 42

Jo Byrns 51 at Ballard Memorial, KY 7

Portland 42 at Greenbrier 6

Houston Co. 0 at East Robertson 69

 

Rutherford County

Blackman 21 at Stewarts Creek 28

Community 0 at Eagleville 54

La Vergne 0 at Siegel 64

Middle Tennessee Christian 41 at Master’s Academy, FL 13

Oakland 10 at Center Grove, IN 28

Riverdale 20 at Henry Co. 21

Rockvale 14 at Smyrna 9

 

Sumner County

Beech 21 at Collierville 28

Gallatin 42 at Station Camp 39

Clarksville Northeast 0 at Hendersonville 54

Westmoreland 7 at Clay Co. 0

Liberty Creek 18 at White House 20

Father Ryan 42 at Pope John Paul II 7

 

Williamson County

Brentwood Academy 18 at Brentwood 21

Maplewood 12 at Battle Ground Academy 42

Centennial 42 at Summit 0

Fairview 21 at Waverly 47

FRA 47 at Franklin 21

Page 27 at Independence 30

Nolensville 50 at Antioch 24

Cane Ridge 7 at Ravenwood 35

 

Wilson County

Clarksville Northwest 0 at Wilson Central 42

Watertown 17 at Gordonsville 7

Hunters Lane 12 at Mt Juliet 56

Lebanon 14 at Upperman 24

West Creek 0 at Green Hill 37

