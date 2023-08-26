2023 Middle TN High School Football Scores – Week 2

Week two of Middle Tennessee high school football is complete.
Games listed below are played Friday night, unless otherwise noted
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central 6 at Harpeth 35
James Lawson 7 at Sycamore 2
Davidson County
Nolensville 50 at Antioch 24
Cane Ridge 7 at Ravenwood 35
RePublic 6 at Glencliff 44
Hunters Lane 12 at Mt. Juliet 56
Hillsboro 49 at John Overton 7
McGavock 30 at Stratford 14
Maplewood 12 at BGA 42
Lipscomb 30 at Saraland, AL 31
MBA 3 at Ensworth 17
Pearl Cohn 15 at CPA 11
Father Ryan 42 at Pope John Paul 7
Davidson Academy 41 at Lincoln Co. 13
FRA 47 at Franklin 21
Goodpasture 21 at Silverdale 20
Dickson County
Creek Wood 6 High at Lewis Co. 14
Columbia 27 at Dickson County High 21
Maury County
Columbia Central 27 at Dickson Co. 21
Mount Pleasant 18 at Spring Hill 13
Robertson County
East Hickman 19 at White House Heritage 41
Springfield 7 at Clarksville 42
Jo Byrns 51 at Ballard Memorial, KY 7
Portland 42 at Greenbrier 6
Houston Co. 0 at East Robertson 69
Rutherford County
Blackman 21 at Stewarts Creek 28
Community 0 at Eagleville 54
La Vergne 0 at Siegel 64
Middle Tennessee Christian 41 at Master’s Academy, FL 13
Oakland 10 at Center Grove, IN 28
Riverdale 20 at Henry Co. 21
Rockvale 14 at Smyrna 9
Sumner County
Beech 21 at Collierville 28
Gallatin 42 at Station Camp 39
Clarksville Northeast 0 at Hendersonville 54
Westmoreland 7 at Clay Co. 0
Liberty Creek 18 at White House 20
Williamson County
Brentwood Academy 18 at Brentwood 21
Maplewood 12 at Battle Ground Academy 42
Centennial 42 at Summit 0
Fairview 21 at Waverly 47
Page 27 at Independence 30
Wilson County
Clarksville Northwest 0 at Wilson Central 42
Watertown 17 at Gordonsville 7
Lebanon 14 at Upperman 24
West Creek 0 at Green Hill 37