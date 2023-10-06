Top 5 Stories From Oct 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 6, 2023.
Detectives are working a shoplifting case where someone used some type of magnetic key to bypass the magnetic security protection devices on several items at Target on Old Fort Pkwy on Sept. 29. Read More.
Get ready for another round of pure indulgence as the Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake returns to the menu. Read more.
Lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway and Nissan Drive from Weakley Lane to Jefferson Pike will begin on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Read more.
Patrol Sgt. Trey Nunley was promoted to lieutenant by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh Monday. Nunley will serve as lieutenant for the Patrol Division’s midnight shift. Read More.
A lucky Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Eagleville won the game’s jackpot of $150,000 from the drawing held Tuesday night, Oct. 3, 2023. Read more.