Top 5 Stories From Oct 6, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 6, 2023.

1Police Investigate Shoplifting Case Where Magnetic Key Bypassed Security Protection

Detectives are working a shoplifting case where someone used some type of magnetic key to bypass the magnetic security protection devices on several items at Target on Old Fort Pkwy on Sept. 29. Read More.

2Whataburger’s White Chocolate Raspberry Shake is Back

Creamy, Dreamy Delight Whataburger’s White Chocolate Raspberry Shake is Back

Get ready for another round of pure indulgence as the Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake returns to the menu. Read more.

3Traffic Alert: Lane Closures on Sam Ridley Pkwy to Begin Friday

Lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway and Nissan Drive from Weakley Lane to Jefferson Pike will begin on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Read more.

4Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Promotes Nunley to Patrol Lieutenant

Sgt. Trey Nunley promoted to lieutenant by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh. At left is Capt. Chris Kauffman and at right is Deputy Chief Britt Reed.

Patrol Sgt. Trey Nunley was promoted to lieutenant by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh Monday. Nunley will serve as lieutenant for the Patrol Division’s midnight shift. Read More.

5$150,000 Daily Tennessee Jackpot Winner Sold in Eagleville

eagleville daily tn jackpot

 

A lucky Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Eagleville won the game’s jackpot of $150,000 from the drawing held Tuesday night, Oct. 3, 2023. Read more.

