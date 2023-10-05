Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Promotes Nunley to Patrol Lieutenant

Patrol Sgt. Trey Nunley was promoted to lieutenant by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh Monday. Nunley will serve as lieutenant for the Patrol Division’s midnight shift.

“This is a very humbling career and I’ve been blessed to be part of it,” Nunley said. “I am honored the agency has the confidence in me to take this next step.”

He joined the Sheriff’s Office as a detention deputy in 1999 and quickly became a jail booking deputy.

Nunley was promoted as a patrol deputy in 2006 and sergeant in 2015.

In his career, Nunley served as an instructor in several classes.

He expanded the capabilities of the Mobile Command Center for law enforcement and public safety responses. He was tasked in helping develop safety plans for large scale events such as the annual Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna and NASCAR races at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Nunley worked with the Sheriff’s Office’s fire investigations unit.

He volunteered with the Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years, serving nine years as chief.

“I wouldn’t be here today without the training and the experience at Lascassas Volunteer Fire Department,” Nunley said. “I learned people skills. I learned leadership and the emotion side of public safety. I learned how to cope with stress.”

Being part of the volunteer fire department prepared him for a lifetime career in public safety.