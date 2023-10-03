Top 5 Stories From Sept Oct 3, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 3, 2023.

1Ribbon Cutting: Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ in Murfreesboro

Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

 

Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ held its ribbon cutting on September 11, 2023, at 2805 Old Fort Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. Read more.

2DraftKings Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar to Open This Week

photo from Cordish Companies

 

The Cordish Companies announced that its latest Live! destination, NASHVILLE LIVE!, will open to the public on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023. Nationally acclaimed concepts DRAFTKINGS SPORTS & SOCIAL and PBR COWBOY BAR will be the first two of five venues to open. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Dapper Owl Coffee Pub & Bakery in Murfreesboro

Dapper Owl Coffee Pub & Bakery
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

 

Dapper Owl Coffee Pub & Bakery held its ribbon cutting on September 7, 2023, at 2412 East Main Street in Murfreesboro. Read More.

4Ribbon Cutting: Moe’s Southwest Grill in Smyrna

Moe’s Southwest Grill
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Moe’s Southwest Grill held its ribbon cutting on September 18, 2023, at 450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Suite 100 in Smyrna. Read More.

5Nashville-based SmileDirectClub Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Photo Credit: SmileDirectClub

 

Nashville-based oral care company, SmileDirectClub, voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on October 2. Read more.

