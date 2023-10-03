Top 5 Stories From Sept Oct 3, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 3, 2023.
Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ held its ribbon cutting on September 11, 2023, at 2805 Old Fort Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. Read more.
The Cordish Companies announced that its latest Live! destination, NASHVILLE LIVE!, will open to the public on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023. Nationally acclaimed concepts DRAFTKINGS SPORTS & SOCIAL and PBR COWBOY BAR will be the first two of five venues to open. Read more.
Dapper Owl Coffee Pub & Bakery held its ribbon cutting on September 7, 2023, at 2412 East Main Street in Murfreesboro. Read More.
Moe’s Southwest Grill held its ribbon cutting on September 18, 2023, at 450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Suite 100 in Smyrna. Read More.
Nashville-based oral care company, SmileDirectClub, voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on October 2. Read more.