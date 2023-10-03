Town of Smyrna Christmas Parade Set for December 3

The 48th annual Town of Smyrna Christmas Parade and Food Drive will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00pm.

Spectators will gather to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, and Santa & Mrs. Claus, as they travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway.

In addition to enjoying the parade, we invite you to make a difference in our community by donating to our Christmas Parade Food Drive & Nourish Food Bank. Town personnel will collect non-perishable food items from spectators along the route.

If you or your organization would like to register for this year’s parade, please complete our online Christmas Parade entry form here. If you would prefer to print and submit a paper copy instead, please complete the Christmas Parade paper entry form here. Parade rules and guidelines can be reviewed here.

Entry deadline is Friday, November 17th. No Late Entries will be accepted.

If you have any questions about the parade or to submit your entry form, please email: Casey.conard@townofsmyrna.org or call 615-267-5005.