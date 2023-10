Moe’s Southwest Grill held its ribbon cutting on September 18, 2023, at 450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Suite 100 in Smyrna.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is a counter-service chain that serves Southwestern food like burritos and nachos. Moe’s Southwest Grill offers Delivery, Curbside pickup, Online ordering, and Catering.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

450 Sam Ridley Parkway, Suite 100

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 823-6450

