Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Arriving in Grocery Stores Nationwide

Sept. 28, 2023 – CEC Entertainment, LLC, the parent company of the world’s number one global family entertainment fun center, Chuck E. Cheese, and licensing partner Flatlander Foods, announced today the expanded distribution of its licensed fan-favorite frozen pizza to Walmart groceries across the U.S. As an award-winning frozen pizza in the groceries category, the product has been a hit with families as an easy, delicious meal at home. New distribution includes Winn-Dixie, Giant Food, & Hannaford and is also available at Kroger and other select grocery stores across the country.

The Chuck E. Cheese pizzas are available in two flavors: Cheese and Pepperoni and can be found in the frozen meal sections of Walmart stores across the country. Each pizza box also includes an offer for 500 free e-tickets that can be used for future visits to any participating Chuck E. Cheese fun center.

Source: PRnewswire.com

