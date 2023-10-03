Panera Announces MyPanera Week

Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Panera Bread kicks off the MyPanera Week Fall Faves Fest – a week-long celebration of loyalty members and everything they love about fall: crave-worthy comforts, full on flavor and deals on all things cozy. Whether you love Autumn Squash Soup, Cinnamon Crunch Lattes, Mac & Cheese or any of Panera’s signature soups, salads and sandwiches, MyPanera Week’s daily deals have something for every Panera fan. Just in time for National Coffee Day, the week kicks off with exclusive deals on Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club.

Taking place now through October 7, MyPanera Week will celebrate MyPanera loyalty members with exclusive Panera perks and offers for MyPanera members throughout the week, including*:

10/2 – 11/2: 20% off Panera Catering orders of $200 or more

20% off Panera Catering orders of or more 10/3: Enjoy Panera at home with discounts on Panera Grocery products (includes $2.50 off mac or soups, $1 off salad dressings and $1 off coffee products)

Enjoy Panera at home with discounts on Panera Grocery products (includes off mac or soups, off salad dressings and off coffee products) 10/4: Buy One, Get One 50% off Sandwiches (in app only)

Buy One, Get One 50% off Sandwiches (in app only) 10/6: Buy One, Get One 50% off Soups (in app only)

Buy One, Get One 50% off Soups (in app only) 10/7: Launch of Panera x Dr Pepper Bready.Set.Score Challenge. MyPanera members can play a football themed field goal game for a chance to win one of 500K instant discounts and entries for a chance to win one of three grand prizes of a VIP college football game experience

Launch of Panera x Dr Pepper Challenge. MyPanera members can play a football themed field goal game for a chance to win one of instant discounts and entries for a chance to win one of three grand prizes of a VIP college football game experience Weeklong Deals from 10/1-10/7: $0 Delivery Fees on orders of $10 or more 20% off Panera online Gift Cards Double MyPanera visit credits with purchases of $10 or more 20% off Panera Shop Merch



MyPanera members are rewarded for enjoying their Panera favorites from soups and salads to Toasted Baguette Sandwiches and Unlimited Sip Club, and enjoying perks including complimentary bakery-cafe items, birthday rewards, exclusive menu previews and tastings, access to exciting Panera content and more.

For more information on MyPanera Week or to join MyPanera, visit PaneraBread.com.

*Restrictions apply. Full MyPanera Week terms available here.