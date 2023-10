Dapper Owl Coffee Pub & Bakery held its ribbon cutting on September 7, 2023, at 2412 East Main Street in Murfreesboro.

Hip coffee pub serving up specialty coffee, baked goods, pub fare, craft beer, and live events. Located by the MTSU campus in Murfreesboro.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Dapper Owl Coffee Pub & Bakery

2412 East Main Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

(615) 624-7491

Facebook