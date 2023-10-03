DraftKings Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar to Open This Week

The Cordish Companies announced that its latest Live! destination, NASHVILLE LIVE!, will open to the public on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023. Nationally acclaimed concepts DRAFTKINGS SPORTS & SOCIAL and PBR COWBOY BAR will be the first two of five venues to open at the 50,000 square foot, five-level experience on 2nd Avenue. Slated to open in phases, Nashville Live! will debut three additional venues in the coming months including an elevated rooftop venue, AVA ROOFTOP BAR, with unobstructed views of the Cumberland River, Nissan Stadium and downtown; a 10,000 square foot private event space, THE GALLERY, with room to host up to 450 people; and an exclusive SPEAKEASY BAR, which will bring the catacombs of the historic building to life.

For nearly three decades, The Cordish Companies’ Live! brand has dramatically changed the entertainment experience around the country, creating one-of-a kind destinations that offer a curated year-round calendar of special events, premier dining venues and nightlife, first-class hospitality, and the best of local, regional and national entertainment. Highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the U.S., Live! welcomes over 55 million visitors each year to its dining, entertainment, hotel, casino resort and music venues nationwide.

“It is incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to announce the opening of this major Live! entertainment district and revitalization project in the heart of historic 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville,” stated Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. “With five levels of new-to-market brands including DraftKings and PBR, two of the most exciting names in sports and entertainment, we are creating a premier dining, entertainment, music and sports experience for downtown. We couldn’t be more excited to debut DraftKings Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar and welcome guests to Nashville Live! for the first time.”

Grand opening festivities will kick off THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5TH and continue throughout the weekend with an action-packed lineup of entertainment and special events. On Thursday, October 5, 102.5 The Game’s Stillman & Co. with Jared Stillman will be broadcasting live onsite as Nashville Live! officially opens to the public at 4pm. PBR Nashville will host its first Freedom Friday on Friday, October 6, in honor all first responders, military, and medical personnel. That night, PBR Nashville will also honor Matt Murphy, former Green Beret and founder of Operation Light Shine, as the first Wall of Heroes honoree featured in venue. In celebration of the grand opening, PBR Nashville will donate $1 to Operation Light Shine for every Coors Light sold within the venue which will then be matched by Molson Coors.

On Sunday, don’t miss the Official Titans Watch Party at DraftKings Sports & Social featuring a special appearance by the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and your chance to win a signed Titans jersey and tickets to an upcoming game. The action doesn’t stop there – check out additional events and details below. Reservations for DraftKings Sports & Social will be available beginning Thursday, October 5 and beyond via OpenTable. Full hours of operation for Nashville Live! can be found by visiting nashvillelivedowntown.com.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

4PM: DraftKings Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar open to the public for the first time. 102.5 The Game’s Stillman & Co. with Jared Stillman will be broadcasting live onsite as we open the doors to Nashville Live!.

The first 50 guests to DraftKings Sports & Social will receive special DraftKings merch. Celebrate the Grand Opening of DraftKings Sports & Social and enter the free-to-play pool for a shot at winning your share of $1,000 DK Dollars! Onsite entry only through 10/8/23 at 4:00PM CST.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

11AM: DraftKings Sports & Social will open for lunch service

4PM: PBR Cowboy Bar opens

8PM: Join us as we celebrate and honor those that serve our country and community during PBR Nashville’s Freedom Friday. All first responders, military, and medical personnel will skip the line and receive exclusive drink specials. PBR Nashville will also recognize Matt Murphy, former Green Beret and founder of Operation Light Shine, as the first honoree on the Wall of Heroes featured in venue. In addition, PBR Nashville will donate $1 to Operation Light Shine for every Coors Light sold which will be matched by Molson Coors.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

11AM: DraftKings Sports & Social will open for lunch service

12PM: Get your game face on and join us for the Ultimate Tailgate Party at DraftKings Sports & Social! We’re turning up the heat and bringing the stadium atmosphere with the biggest college football games on even bigger screens, ice cold drinks, and delicious game day eats that’ll have you doing a touchdown dance!

4PM: PBR Cowboy Bar opens

7PM: Show off your best boot-scootin’ moves and dazzling denim outfits at the Denim & Diamonds Party at PBR Nashville, as we take ‘cowboy cool’ to the next level with bling and bull rides all night long! Buckle up and enter for your chance to win a custom hat from Nashville’s own Rhinestone Cowgirl.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

11AM: DraftKings Sports & Social will open for lunch service

12PM: Cheer on the hometown team during the Official Titans Watch Party at DraftKings Sports & Social, featuring a special appearance by the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders and your chance to win a signed Titans jersey and tickets to an upcoming game. You don’t want to miss this unforgettable game day experience! Reserve your table now to watch the Titans dominate the field against Indianapolis.

4PM: PBR Cowboy Bar opens

DRAFTKINGS SPORTS & SOCIAL will deliver an immersive sports entertainment and dining experience to downtown Nashville. The concept brings together DraftKings’ top-rated and industry-leading sports gaming platforms with Sports & Social’s market leadership in operating high-energy, first-class dining and entertainment venues. Together, this integration will create an exciting destination for DraftKings and Sports & Social customers to enjoy.

The space will be highlighted by several state-of-the-art LED media walls and signature bars that will allow guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. Guests will be able to experience a full menu of elevated food items such as Spicy Tuna Bites, Cacio e Pepe Arancini, and Truffle Mushroom Flatbread curated by James Beard Award Nominee Chef John Suley, as well as a carefully crafted beverage menu featuring specialty cocktails and Sports & Social’s signature Crush drink which is landing in downtown Nashville for the first time. The iconic Maryland beverage takes fresh squeezed juice and your choice of spirit and serves it up over crushed ice.

Game days will feature an electric environment with elements such as live fan-cams and industry-leading music and light effects. Eligible guests will enjoy DraftKings’ guest-friendly mobile platforms to place bets using the DraftKings Sportsbook app, along with participating in daily fantasy sports contests from their mobile devices across various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, tennis and more, while watching multiple games live.

“We’re excited to collaborate with The Cordish Companies and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment again to open our second DraftKings Sports & Social,” said Michael Kibort, Sr. Director, Retail Sportsbooks at DraftKings. “This new location in downtown Nashville will capture the incredible energy the city is known for, as well as deliver customers an immersive game day experience at a premium year-round sports and entertainment destination.”

Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the iconic PBR COWBOY BAR lives up to its legendary namesake, Professional Bull Riders, which embodies toughness, determination, and a true spirit of independence. PBR Cowboy Bars fuse that spirit with first-class hospitality, bringing an authentic country western experience that marries an electric combination of cowboy cool and big-time entertainment. PBR Nashville will be the 14th location for a very successful lifestyle extension brand helping the world’s leading bull riding organization attract new fans. PBR Nashville is conveniently located within walking distance from Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Stampede, one of eight teams in PBR’s new bull riding team league, who won the Teams Championship in the league’s inaugural 2022 season. Nashville has been one of the most popular stops for PBR since the organization debuted in Music City in 1996.

“Our PBR Cowboy Bars continue to expand thanks to the growth of our sport, staying true to our brand, and an extraordinary partnership with The Cordish Companies and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment,” said PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason. “To be able to open our 14th PBR Cowboy Bar, and first in Nashville, home of the world champion Nashville Stampede of the PBR Team Series, is incredibly exciting for our brand and for our fans.”

PBR Nashville will feature a professionally endorsed mechanical riding bull, multiple signature bars, private VIP booths, DJ entertainment, live music, and PBR’s world famous Buckle Bunnies. The soul of PBR Cowboy Bar comes alive through its great entertainment, the best in country music, and its rich traditions. For over 15 years, PBR Cowboy Bar venues have welcomed some of the biggest names in country music including Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Justin Moore.

Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar are two of the fastest growing concepts in the country. They are currently located at the front door of professional sports stadiums, high-profile entertainment districts and world-class casino resort destinations including The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta, GA; Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO; Texas Live! in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia’s Stadium Complex; and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore/Washington Corridor.

Both DraftKings Sports & Social and the PBR Cowboy Bar at Nashville Live! have options for large- and small-scale events including happy hours, cocktail parties, galas, concerts, team building, receptions, birthdays, holiday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, corporate events, charity fundraisers, reunions and of course bull riding. Flexible event packages are available to fit every size and need. Please contact Jessica Jarve at jjarve@livehospitality.com for more information.

For more information on Nashville Live!, visit nashvillelivedowntown.com.