Top 5 Stories From Sept Oct 2, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from October 2, 2023.

1Wanted Suspect Shoots at Authorities During Police Chase in Maury Co.

 

A shooting suspect has been arrested after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Maury County on Sunday. Read more.

2Road Closure Alert: Rocky Fork Road Closes for Drainage System Installation

 

There will be a total road closure of Rocky Fork Road during Fall Break to install a larger drainage system under RFR. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Dapper Owl Coffee Pub & Bakery in Murfreesboro

Dapper Owl Coffee Pub & Bakery
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

 

Dapper Owl Coffee Pub & Bakery held its ribbon cutting on September 7, 2023, at 2412 East Main Street in Murfreesboro. Read More.

4Ribbon Cutting: Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ in Murfreesboro

Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ held its ribbon cutting on September 11, 2023, at 2805 Old Fort Pkwy. in Murfreesboro. Read More.

5Christiana Man Faces Multiple Rape Charges, More Victims Possible

 

A stable owner was charged with multiple counts of rape of a teenage girl after an extensive investigation, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said Friday. Read more.

