Christiana Man Faces Multiple Rape Charges, More Victims Possible

A stable owner was charged with multiple counts of rape of a teenage girl after an extensive investigation, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said Friday.

Detective Amanda McPherson charged Jason Lancaster, 51, of Panther Creek Road in Christiana with felony crimes Thursday including:

· Two felony counts of rape.

· Three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

· Three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

· Bribery of a witness

· Stalking.

“Lancaster is the owner of Pinnacle Stables in Christiana where he possibly had sexual contact with other victims,” McPherson said.

“If you feel you have been a victim of Jason Lancaster or feel you can help with information, please call me at 615-904-3190,” McPherson said.

A second suspect, Leya Victory, 23, of Lowe Christiana Road was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

More charges are pending.

Lancaster is being held on $1 million bond in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Oct. 2 in General Sessions Court.

During the course of the investigation, multiple horses were found in need of medical and nutritional attention. Twenty horses were removed from the property.