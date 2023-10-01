Christiana Man Faces Multiple Rape Charges, More Victims Possible

A stable owner was charged with multiple counts of rape of a teenage girl after an extensive investigation, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said Friday.
Detective Amanda McPherson charged Jason Lancaster, 51, of Panther Creek Road in Christiana with felony crimes Thursday including:
· Two felony counts of rape.
· Three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.
· Three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.
· Bribery of a witness
· Stalking.
“Lancaster is the owner of Pinnacle Stables in Christiana where he possibly had sexual contact with other victims,” McPherson said.
“If you feel you have been a victim of Jason Lancaster or feel you can help with information, please call me at 615-904-3190,” McPherson said.
A second suspect, Leya Victory, 23, of Lowe Christiana Road was charged with conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.
More charges are pending.
Lancaster is being held on $1 million bond in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Oct. 2 in General Sessions Court.
During the course of the investigation, multiple horses were found in need of medical and nutritional attention. Twenty horses were removed from the property.