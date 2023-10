Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ held its ribbon cutting on September 11, 2023, at 2805 Old Fort Pkwy. in Murfreesboro.

Single Tree BBQ is a casual place that’s good for lunch and large groups. They serve classic, simple dishes. Specializing in Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Brisket, and many other delicious barbeque plates in a family-friendly environment.

Single Tree Wood Fire BBQ

2805 Old Fort Pkwy.

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 307-0120

Facebook