BNA Prepares for Influx of Travelers for the Upcoming Fall Break Season

Nashville International Airport (BNA®) is gearing up for its busiest travel period of the year, the Fall Break season.

BNA anticipates a significant surge in passenger traffic in the upcoming weeks, with the peak days being October 8, October 15, and October 22. These high-traffic days come on the heels of two consecutive record-setting Sundays, September 24 (40,358 departing passengers) and October 1 (42,417 departing passengers), and we’re projected to continue this trajectory throughout the month.

Travelers are urged to follow the below tips for a seamless travel journey:

· Arrive early. Give yourself plenty of time to park, check-in, and get to your gate. With the recent opening of the BNA Marketplace and International Arrivals Facility, there may be changes to the terminal that passengers are not familiar with.

· Allow extra time for parking. Heavier passenger volume means more people are parking, and those areas will be busy. BNA has six parking options to choose from. If parking in valet, passengers coming from I-40 will only be able to access this area from Exit 216B. Check parking details and availability here.

· Utilize the new cell lot. To alleviate traffic congestion, drivers waiting to pick up their loved ones are encouraged to use BNA’s new cell lot located at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike.

The new lot provides ample space and digital signage that display real-time updates on incoming flights. Click here for more information and helpful tips.

· Check the status of your flight before arriving at BNA. We are advising passengers to

check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

· Pack smart. Familiarize yourself with TSA’s Top Travel Tips for a more efficient travel experience.

WHERE: Nashville International Airport

WHEN: Oct. 2 – 24, 2023.

Peak days include Sundays: Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22