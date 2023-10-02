Wanted Suspect Shoots at Authorities During Police Chase in Maury Co.

October 1, 2023 – A shooting suspect has been arrested after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Maury County on Sunday.

Maury County deputies and Columbia Police responded to an incident regarding information on a possible suspect from a shooting they were investigating.

Deputies encountered suspect Devin Edwin Rice who shot at law enforcement leading them on a chase throughout south Columbia. Deputies were able to disable Rice’s vehicle during the chase.

Rice was then arrested and taken to Maury Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Rice was transported to the Maury County Jail where he is being held on other unrelated charges at this time. Additional charges stemming from Sunday are forthcoming.

The officer-involved shooting is currently being investigated by multiple agencies.

Source: Maury County Sheriff’s Department