Top 5 Stories From February 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 8, 2024.
In the early 2000s, Nissan ran a series of “SHIFT” ads about how owning a Nissan can shift your perceptions and your life. Read More.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read More.
Detectives are seeking the identity of the person who tried to use a set of stolen keys and attempted to enter the Tennessee Vape & Smoke on Old Fort Parkway. Read more.
These are the health scores for January 30 through February 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department reported that Captain David Bricker passed away Monday, Feb. 5. Read More.