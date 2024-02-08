Top 5 Stories From February 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 8, 2024.

1Nissan May Pull Production of the Rogue Out of Smyrna Plant

Photo of Nissan Rogue provided by Nissan USA website.

In the early 2000s, Nissan ran a series of “SHIFT” ads about how owning a Nissan can shift your perceptions and your life. Read More.

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area. Read More.

3VIDEO: Man Attempts to Enter Vape Shop With Stolen Keys

Detectives are seeking the identity of the person who tried to use a set of stolen keys and attempted to enter the Tennessee Vape & Smoke on Old Fort Parkway. Read more.

4Health Inspections: Rutherford County February 6, 2024

These are the health scores for January 30 through February 6, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more.

5Murfreesboro Fire Captain Passes Away

Captain David Bricker (Murfreesboro Fire Dept.)

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department reported that Captain David Bricker passed away Monday, Feb. 5. Read More.

