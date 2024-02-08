Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening around the Rutherford County area.
1Valentine’s Pre-Super Bowl Party
Saturday, February 10, 11am – 2pm
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Wear sweetest Football Gear and choose your Superbowl pick for a chance to win a Valentine’s backet of goodies and a $100 BHD gift card. There will also be tail gaiting snacks. Happy hour will take place from 11-3.
Learn more here.
2Succulent Heart Arrangement
Now – Wednesday, February 14, Time varies
Classy Cactus
1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN
A perfect date night or girls’ night experience! Choose over 100 different varieties of succulents to make either a one-sided or two-sided heart arrangement. Tips and secrets will be given on how to keep your arrangement alive for months to come!
Learn more here.
3Paint & Sip/Swift Me Away at Hop Springs
Saturday, February 10, 5pm
Hop Springs Beer Park
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Enter your lover era at Hop Springs Beer Park this weekend by enjoying a Valentine’s Day edition of paint and sip followed by a Taylor Swift dance night!
Learn more here.
4Galentine’s Day Party
Saturday, February 10, 6pm
Black Moon Beauty Co.
630 Broadmor St., Ste. 120, Murfreesboro, TN
Gather your girls and join Black Moon Beauty Co. for this night to remember, filled with laughter, connection, and endless joy.
Learn more here.
5Spaghetti Dinner La Vergne Candidate Meet & Greet
Saturday, February 10, 6pm – 9pm
La Vergne Multi-purpose Building
5093 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN
Enjoy a home-cooked spaghetti dinner while meeting candidates running for state and county office. Meet them and ask them questions you are concerned about face to face.
Learn more here.