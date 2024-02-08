Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Succulent Heart Arrangement

Now – Wednesday, February 14, Time varies

Classy Cactus

1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN

A perfect date night or girls’ night experience! Choose over 100 different varieties of succulents to make either a one-sided or two-sided heart arrangement. Tips and secrets will be given on how to keep your arrangement alive for months to come!

Learn more here.