SONIC and Reba McEntire Cook Up a Love Story with Reba’s Sweetheart Meal

February 8, 2024 – SONIC® Drive-In, the unconventional yet perfect spot for a romantic date night, is serenading taste buds nationwide this month with the launch of its exclusive REBA’S SWEETHEART MEAL, featuring the NEW Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake paired with a SONIC Cheeseburger and Tots. This limited-edition combo meal, curated in collaboration with the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, is poised to make hearts skip a beat as it debuts just in time for Valentine’s Day, starting February 12, 2024.

Reba McEntire, renowned American country music singer and actress, has long shared her love for SONIC, particularly her signature order – the SONIC Cheeseburger with everything on it and a side of its famous Tots. Drawing inspiration from Reba’s cherished SONIC experience, the REBA’S SWEETHEART MEAL is a heartwarming tribute to her iconic taste.

This limited-edition Valentine’s Day combo meal also includes the NEW Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake. The indulgent shake features real strawberries and rich chocolate flakes hand-mixed into sweet, vanilla soft serve and topped with a decadent, chocolate whipped topping, more chocolate flakes, and a cherry.

“My boyfriend Rex and I have known each other since 1991. After getting reacquainted in 2020 at a dinner, he found out I love tots! That started my nickname, ‘Tater Tot.’ My little sister, Susie, gave Rex the name ‘Sugar Tot.’ So now, we’re The Tots! Sugar and Tater,” said Reba. “We both love tots, especially at SONIC! They are our absolute favorite. We even spent our most memorable Valentine’s Day dinner at SONIC and will do the same this year. We encourage others to make special Valentine’s memories at SONIC this year too! Just like Sugar and Tater.”

REBA’S SWEETHEART MEAL can be ordered at participating locations nationwide, starting February 12 through March 3. Prices vary by location.

