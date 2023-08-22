Top 5 Stories From Aug 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 22, 2023.
Rutherford County Schools will celebrate the groundbreaking of three new high school additions on Thurday, August 24. Read more.
Lana Del Rey announced a tour that kicks off in Franklin. Read More.
3Nashville International Airport to Install Lane Delineators on Terminal Drive, Increasing Roadway Safety
In a significant stride towards enhancing road safety and traffic management, Nashville International Airport (BNA) announced on August 21 the installation of additional lane delineators along Terminal Drive. Read more.
A 9th grade Stratford High School student was arrested Friday night after bringing a gun to the football game. Read more.
Mountain High Outfitters held its ribbon cutting on August 18, 2023, at 2615 Medical Center Pkwy., Ste. 2055 in Murfreesboro. Read More.