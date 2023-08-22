Top 5 Stories From Aug 22, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
4679

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 22, 2023.

1Rutherford County Schools to Host Groundbreaking on Three High School Additions Thursday

Schools

 

Rutherford County Schools will celebrate the groundbreaking of three new high school additions on Thurday, August 24. Read more.

2Lana Del Rey Announces Tour with a Stop in Franklin

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Lana Del Rey announced a tour that kicks off in Franklin. Read More.

3Nashville International Airport to Install Lane Delineators on Terminal Drive, Increasing Roadway Safety

Photo: Nashville International Airport
Photo: Nashville International Airport

 

In a significant stride towards enhancing road safety and traffic management, Nashville International Airport (BNA) announced on August 21 the installation of additional lane delineators along Terminal Drive. Read more.

414-Year-Old Nashville Student Arrested For Bringing a Gun to Football Game

 

A 9th grade Stratford High School student was arrested Friday night after bringing a gun to the football game. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: Mountain High Outfitters in Murfreesboro

Mountain High Outfitters in Murfreesboro
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Mountain High Outfitters held its ribbon cutting on August 18, 2023, at 2615 Medical Center Pkwy., Ste. 2055 in Murfreesboro. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here