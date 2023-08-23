Wendy’s Launches New Loaded Nacho Sandwiches And New Queso Fries

Wendy’s® is throwing a flavor-packed touchdown into the hearts and taste buds of fans everywhere with its latest menu additions to the Made to Crave line-up – the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, and Queso Fries. This winning combination of crunchy, cheesy goodness will have fans waving goodbye to their bland meals and transferring to Wendy’s. It’s time for a flavor upgrade.

The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger delivers the unbeatable experience of a fully loaded nacho platter in every mouthwatering, unforgettable bite. Wendy’s star player, the classic, fresh never frozen* square beef patty, is generously crowned with melty cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, topped with a tantalizing spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce and tomato. The all-out blitz of flavors and spices are sandwiched between a towering jalapeño cheddar bun that packs a zesty taste with a kick of spice, creating an unforgettable culinary experience for fans. For those who are ‘team chicken’, sub in a Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich for your game day.

Gear up to rally behind a rush of flavor with the all-new Queso Fries that are anything BUT your average cheese fries. Topped with the same delicious roasted poblano queso from the Loaded Nacho Sandwiches and mouthwatering shredded cheddar cheese, every bite of Wendy’s natural-cut Hot & Crispy Queso Fries are bound to take fans’ tastebuds on a cheesy, melt-in-your mouth journey to the end zone.

To score these new menu items, head to your nearest Wendy’s, online or via the Wendy’s mobile app! When ordering directly from the app or with your MyWendy’s™ account online, you’ll rack up points on the board to treat yourself all season long with Wendy’s Rewards™.

You can find all three new menu items at participating Wendy’s locations nationwide for a limited time.