Popeyes Launches New Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the iconic fried chicken chain, today announced the launch of its new Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings. The new wings are made with a sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic, and ginger, and are marinated and cooked to perfection.

The new Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings are available now at participating Popeyes locations nationwide for a limited time. They start out at $5.99.

About Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. is the world’s second-largest quick-service chicken restaurant chain, with over 2,800 restaurants in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets. Founded in 1972, Popeyes is known for its authentic Louisiana-style fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, and other regional favorites.