Mayor Shane McFarland Recognizes Joel Aguilera with STARS Award

Mayor Shane McFarland honored City employee Joel Aguilera with the STARS Award for superior customer service during the Aug. 17, 2023, City Council Meeting.

Fellow employees and citizens have recognized Aguilera for outstanding customer service in the City Planning Department. A Planner, Aguilera was hired to work for the City in May 2021 and has been nominated for the STARS award more than once this year.

City employees Holly Smyth and Marina Rush provided nominations for Aguilera’s STARS award:

“Joel provides top-notch customer service by enthusiastically taking all customer inquiries at the counter and on the phone at all times of the day, even if it interrupts lunch. He listens intently to the specific needs of the customer, provides clear explanations, and translates often for our department and other departments all in humility. If he doesn’t know the clear answer, he makes sure to find out the answer. He brings levity to the department and to planning commission meetings and always has a positive outlook. He is well-liked and respected by all the City staff that he encounters. In his capacity serving on the Main Street board, he also reflects a positive image of the City to the community through his personality and knowledge. He is always seeking to learn more about the planning profession and upcoming hot topics so that he can provide input on policy and implementation that will improve the quality of life for the community.

As a seasoned planner myself who is in ear-shot of much of Joel’s interactions with the public, staff, and the community I have a great deal of respect for all he brings to the job every day that provide a positive image of Government.”

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

The STARS nominations are reviewed each month by a STARS committee consisting of City employees who then vote for the nominees.

Congratulations to Joel Aguilera for being named a STAR!