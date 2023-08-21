Nashville International Airport to Install Lane Delineators on Terminal Drive, Increasing Roadway Safety

In a significant stride towards enhancing road safety and traffic management, Nashville International Airport (BNA) announced on August 21 the installation of additional lane delineators along Terminal Drive.

These delineators will ensure a smoother traffic flow, reduce lane confusion, unexpected lane merges and other issues that often lead to congestion.

During the morning hours of Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23, contractors will install lane delineators at the valet approach along Terminal Drive. Traffic control will be in effect during the duration of project.

Starting August 22, passengers arriving from I-40 seeking the convenience of valet parking services will only be able to access valet from Exit 216B.